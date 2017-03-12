Featured
Police investigating stabbing in downtown Halifax
CTV Atlantic
Published Sunday, March 12, 2017 12:08PM ADT
Last Updated Sunday, March 12, 2017 6:19PM ADT
A 19-year-old man is being treated in hospital following a stabbing in downtown Halifax Sunday morning.
Halifax Regional Police say the incident happened near the intersection of Grafton and Blowers streets.
Police say they received word of the incident from a residence on Clarence Road in Cole Harbour RCMP’s jurisdiction.
The victim was sent to Halifax hospital for treatment. The extent of his injuries is unknown.
Officers and a forensic team remained on scene for much of Sunday morning.
MOST WATCHED
More stories from Atlantic
- Newfoundland Power working to restore 5,000 remaining outages after storm
- Man accused of threatening N.B. premier due in court
- Syrian refugee says his family proves how Canadian openness pays dividends
- Newfoundland and Labrador's Gushue beats Canada's Koe for first Brier title
- Tired of ill-fitting clothes, N.S. woman makes 'head to toe' wardrobe