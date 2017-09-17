

CTV Atlantic





Halifax Regional Police are investigating the sudden death of a 20-year-old man who was found at 36 Montgomery Crescent in Clayton Park, N.S., early Sunday morning.

Officers are releasing few details at this time, but they say the man required immediate medical assistance once he was located.

The victim was transported to hospital by EHS, where he later died.

The name of the victim hasn’t been released.

In a Sunday morning news release, police said the investigation was still in its preliminary stages, and they were in the process of notifying the next of kin.

They are asking anyone with information about the incident to contact HRP or Crime Stoppers.