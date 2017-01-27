Featured
Police investigating sudden deaths of man, woman in Dartmouth
Police are investigating after a man and woman were found dead inside their Dartmouth home.
CTV Atlantic
Published Friday, January 27, 2017 11:58AM AST
Last Updated Friday, January 27, 2017 12:21PM AST
Halifax Regional Police are investigating the sudden deaths of two people in Dartmouth.
Police were called to Marilyn Drive around 8:37 a.m. Friday to assist EHS with a medical-related emergency.
A man and a woman believed to be in their 50s were pronounced dead at the scene.
The residence is a duplex and the couple’s neighbours were evacuated from the home as a precaution.
Police say there is no evidence to suggest foul play, and their deaths may be accidental, but the investigation is still in its early stages.
The Medical Examiner’s Office and Department of Labour and Advanced Education are also investigating the deaths.
