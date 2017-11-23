

Police are investigating a suspicious death that occurred at a continuing care facility in Dartmouth Wednesday night.

Halifax Regional Police say officers were called to the facility at 200 Main Street at 8:54 p.m.

Police say two residents, a 64-year-old man and a 70-year-old man, got into a physical altercation.

Police say a short time later, the 70-year-old man suffered a medical event. He died at 9:22 p.m. at the facility.

Officers arrested the 64-year-old man at the scene without incident and transported him to police headquarters for questioning, where he remains.

An autopsy was conducted Thursday morning, but police say more in-depth testing will be required to determine the cause of death.

The investigation remains ongoing.