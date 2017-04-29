Featured
Police investigating suspicious death in Bridgewater
Police are investigating a suspicious death that happened on Marie Avenue in Bridgewater, N.S.
CTV Atlantic
Published Saturday, April 29, 2017 10:45AM ADT
Last Updated Saturday, April 29, 2017 1:30PM ADT
Police in Bridgewater, N.S., are investigating after a 22-year-old woman died in hospital.
The Bridgewater Police Service says officers received a call on Friday of a woman in medical distress on Marie Avenue.
The victim was transported to hospital, where she died from her injuries.
Police are treating her death as suspicious.
The identity of the victim has not been released, as the investigation remains ongoing.
MOST WATCHED
More stories from Atlantic
- Nova Scotia's Liberals pull campaign ad suggesting May 30 election
- Dartmouth suspicious death ruled a homicide
- Human remains found in Sydney those of missing man: police
- Girl, 16, faces assault charges after teen stabbed in Halifax
- Cape Breton man charged with murder ordered to undergo psychiatric assessment.