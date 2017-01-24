

New Brunswick RCMP are investigating a suspicious death that occurred in Moncton on Tuesday.

Sgt. Mario Fortin of Codiac RCMP says around 2:30 p.m., officers answered a call about a fight in a motel parking lot.

Sgt. Fortin says by the time officers arrived at the scene, the fight was over and the parking lot empty.

Officers checked the area and noticed a vehicle had hit a power pole on Stone Avenue, according to RCMP. At that time, officers found a man behind the wheel suffering from stab wounds.

The man was transported to hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Police do not have any suspects in custody.

Large amounts of blood could be seen on the ground near 22 MacAleese Lane in the Hub City’s north end. There also appears to be a vehicle at the location with shattered windows.

A forensic team remained on site for much of the day.

Police and forensic ID on scene in central Moncton. I can see blood on the snow from where I'm standing pic.twitter.com/EgdeUMqxZU — Cami Kepke (@CamiKepkeCTV) January 24, 2017

We're working on getting more information- at this point, RCMP will not confirm a violent incident has taken place. — Cami Kepke (@CamiKepkeCTV) January 24, 2017