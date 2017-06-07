Featured
Police investigating suspicious death of 18-year-old woman in Dartmouth
Halifax Regional Police are investigating the suspicious death of an 18-year-old woman in Dartmouth.
Published Wednesday, June 7, 2017 7:31AM ADT
Police responded to a report of a woman in medical distress on a footpath in the 0-100 block of Albro Lake Road around 10 p.m. Tuesday.
When officers arrived, they found a young woman who required immediate medical attention. She was taken to hospital, where she later died.
The woman is not being identified at this time.
Investigators and forensic officers remain on scene in Dartmouth as they investigate the woman’s death, which police are calling suspicious.
