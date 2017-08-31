Featured
Police investigating suspicious death of man struck by vehicle in Sydney
CTV Atlantic
Published Thursday, August 31, 2017 8:57AM ADT
Cape Breton Regional Police are investigating after a 37-year-old man was struck and killed by a vehicle in Sydney early Thursday morning.
Police responded to Argyle Street around 3:40 a.m.
When officers arrived, they found a man dead at the scene.
Police say the incident is considered suspicious and is under investigation.
There is no word on arrests at this time.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police.