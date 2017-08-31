

CTV Atlantic





Cape Breton Regional Police are investigating after a 37-year-old man was struck and killed by a vehicle in Sydney early Thursday morning.

Police responded to Argyle Street around 3:40 a.m.

When officers arrived, they found a man dead at the scene.

Police say the incident is considered suspicious and is under investigation.

There is no word on arrests at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.