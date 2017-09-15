

CTV Atlantic





Police are investigating the sudden death of a 22-year-old man outside Halifax.

Police say the man was found dead just before 8 p.m. Thursday on Cherry Brook Road in Lake Loon, N.S.

Few details have been released, but police say they are treating the man’s death as suspicious.

The scene near Cherry Brook United Baptist Church remains blocked off Friday morning.

The Halifax District Integrated Major Crime Unit is leading the investigation, with assistance from the RCMP’s forensic identification section and the medical examiner’s office.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.