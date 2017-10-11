

CTV Atlantic





Halifax Regional Police are investigating a suspicious fire at a vacant building in the city’s north end.

Police say the blaze happened Wednesday around 8 a.m. at an empty building at 5517/5519 Bilby Street.

Police say fire crews and emergency responded earlier and were able to put the fire out.

There were no injuries.

Officers were then notified by Halifax Regional Fire that the fire was deliberately set.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact Halifax Regional Police or Crime Stoppers.