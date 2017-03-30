

CTV Atlantic





Halifax Regional Police are investigating two suspicious fires at an apartment building in Dartmouth.

Police first responded to Alderney Manor on Alderney Drive before 5:30 p.m. on March 18. Police say an item was lit on fire in the common room, which caused the sprinklers to go off.

The second incident happened on March 28. Police received a report of a suspicious fire in the common room at Alderney Manor around 12:44 p.m. Police say residents tried to put out the fire with an extinguisher, but were unable to do so.

Halifax Regional Fire and Emergency was also called to the scene and deemed the fire to be suspicious

No one was injured in either incident.

Police say the cases may be related and are treating them both as suspicious. Anyone with information is asked to contact police.