

CTV Atlantic





Cape Breton Regional Police are investigating two suspicious fires that damaged a home and a vehicle in New Waterford, N.S.

Members of the New Victoria Fire Department responded to a home on New Waterford Highway around 4 p.m. Friday.

Police say the home sustained significant damage.

Around 1 a.m. Sunday, members of the New Waterford Fire Department responded to a report of a car on fire on King Street.

Police say a 2002 Dodge Neon was destroyed by fire and a home sustained minor damage. Police say the windows of the home had been damaged by gunshots earlier, and that incident had already been reported to police.

Both fires are considered suspicious and remain under investigation.