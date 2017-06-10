Featured
Police lay slew of charges in connection with Cape Breton shooting
Published Saturday, June 10, 2017 11:42AM ADT
Last Updated Saturday, June 10, 2017 7:06PM ADT
Two men are facing a long list of weapons charges after another man was shot in the leg in Cape Breton last week.
Justin Francis Goswell, 27, of Judique, N.S., is facing the following charges:
- Possession of a Weapon for a Dangerous Purpose
- Possession of a Firearm Without a Licence
- Possession of a Firearm While Prohibited by Order
- Possession of a Controlled Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking
James Edwin ‘Tyler’ Goswell, 33, of Stewiacke, N.S., is facing more than twice as many charges, including the following:
- Aggravated Assault
- Careless Use of a Firearm
- Pointing a Firearm
- Possession of a Weapon for a Dangerous Purpose
- Carrying a Concealed WeaponPossession of a Firearm Without a Licence
- Possession of a Loaded Restricted Firearm
- Possession of a Restricted Firearm obtained by the Commission of a Crime
- Possession of a Controlled Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking
Police have also charged 21-year-old Makayla Sutherland of Habourview, N.S., with possession for the purpose of trafficking. She was later released and is scheduled to appear in court at a later date.
Justin and James Goswell remain in custody and are scheduled to appear in Port Hawkesbury provincial court on Tuesday.
Police say more charges are expected.
