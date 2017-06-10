

CTV Atlantic





Two men are facing a long list of weapons charges after another man was shot in the leg in Cape Breton last week.

Justin Francis Goswell, 27, of Judique, N.S., is facing the following charges:

Possession of a Weapon for a Dangerous Purpose

Possession of a Firearm Without a Licence

Possession of a Firearm While Prohibited by Order

Possession of a Controlled Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking

James Edwin ‘Tyler’ Goswell, 33, of Stewiacke, N.S., is facing more than twice as many charges, including the following:

Aggravated Assault

Careless Use of a Firearm

Pointing a Firearm

Possession of a Weapon for a Dangerous Purpose

Carrying a Concealed WeaponPossession of a Firearm Without a Licence

Possession of a Loaded Restricted Firearm

Possession of a Restricted Firearm obtained by the Commission of a Crime

Possession of a Controlled Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking

Police have also charged 21-year-old Makayla Sutherland of Habourview, N.S., with possession for the purpose of trafficking. She was later released and is scheduled to appear in court at a later date.

Justin and James Goswell remain in custody and are scheduled to appear in Port Hawkesbury provincial court on Tuesday.

Police say more charges are expected.