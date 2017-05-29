

CTV Atlantic





Six people are facing charges after police seized a large amount of drugs during the Annapolis Valley Apple Blossom Festival this past weekend.

RCMP say three separate incidents led to the charges. The first happened on Friday after police received word of group being in possession of methamphetamine.

Officers located the group in a vehicle on Pleasant Street in Kingston, N.S. The traffic stop led to the discovery of methamphetamine, cannabis, dilaudid and “Shatter.”

Officers found 200 methamphetamine pills with an additional search warrant. Two people were arrested as a result.

A 49-year-old woman from Kingston is facing two counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking, while a 33-year-old man from East Kingston is facing charges of possession of a controlled substance and possession for the purpose of trafficking.

Police say both were released on conditions and are scheduled to appear in Kentville provincial court in August.

Then early Saturday morning, three teenagers were arrested following an alleged drug deal on Aylesford Road in Morristown, N.S.

All three – two 19-year-olds and a 17-year-old – are facing possession for the purpose of trafficking charges. They were all released and will face a judge in July.

And another traffic stop was conducted later in the day Saturday, where 12 grams of cocaine and cash was seized.

A 20-year-old Windsor, N.S., man was arrested and charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking as a result. He’s also scheduled to appear in court in July.