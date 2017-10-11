

CTV Atlantic





Halifax Regional Police are asking for public’s help following a random attack in the city’s downtown.

Police say on Oct. 2 around 1 p.m., a 36-year-old man was walking near the corner of Spring Garden Road and Queen Street when he was approached by another man.

The victim told officers that the man repeatedly punched him in the side of the head. Police say the victim was treated in hospital for minor injuries.

Officers say the suspect was seen leaving on a Halifax Transit bus on Route 1. Police checked several buses, but were unable to find him.

Police are looking for a black man between the ages of 20 and 40, with short dark hair and a medium build. They say he was wearing a black jacket and tan cargo shorts at the time of the assault.

Anyone with information on the incident or the suspect is asked to contact Halifax Regional Police or Crime Stoppers.