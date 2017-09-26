

CTV Atlantic





Nova Scotia’s police watchdog has charged a Halifax officer with assault after he allegedly used excessive force during an arrest in the city’s downtown this spring.

The Serious Incident Response Team says they began an investigation on May 4 after a man complained that a Halifax Regional Police officer deleted video from his cellphone.

The man said the video was of his friend being arrested on April 27 outside the Cheers Bar and Grill on Grafton Street.

There were no charges initially laid, but SiRT says through their investigation they became aware of additional information related to the arrest.

SiRT says it was determined the circumstances around that arrest “raised issues which were of a significant public interest.”

The SiRT then took over the investigation on June 5, and it was completed on Sept. 7.

Const. Derek Fish, 47, was charged with assault Tuesday as a result of the investigation. He is scheduled to appear in Halifax provincial court on Nov. 2.