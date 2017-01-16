Featured
Police officer who shot N.L. man in his home begins testimony at inquiry
THE CANADIAN PRESS
Published Monday, January 16, 2017 7:44AM AST
Last Updated Monday, January 16, 2017 3:14PM AST
ST. JOHN'S, N.L. -- The Newfoundland police officer who shot and killed Don Dunphy at his home on Easter Sunday 2015 says he did a "cursory background check" to assess any potential threat before visiting him.
Const. Joe Smyth of the Royal Newfoundland Constabulary told the public inquiry today into the killing that a more formal assessment using approved guidelines would not have helped as he had too few details about Dunphy.
Smyth had gone alone to Dunphy's house in Mitchell's Brook on St. Mary's Bay to assess a Twitter post flagged by staff of then-premier Paul Davis.
Smyth was then a member of the premier's security detail and was in RCMP jurisdiction when the shooting happened.
Smyth told the inquiry he went on medically approved stress leave from November 2015 to May 2016 after being moved to a desk job as the investigation continued.
He now works in traffic operations.
Smyth told investigators that Dunphy had invited him in but suddenly aimed a rifle at him as the conversation became heated.
A loaded .22-calibre rifle was found near Dunphy's body but had not been fired.
Smyth shot him once in the left chest and twice in the head but Dunphy's daughter has testified that she doesn't believe Smyth's account.
She has suggested to the inquiry that Smyth mistook a long stick that Dunphy had for protection and then "staged the scene" after killing him.
An RCMP probe found Smyth's use of force was appropriate and no charges were warranted.
Inquiry Commissioner Leo Barry is to report any recommendations by July 1 after hearing from more than 50 witnesses.
He will not make findings of criminal or civil responsibility, however, any new evidence could be investigated by police.
RNC Constable Joe Smyth listens to evidence on the opening day of Commission of Inquiry on January 9, 2017, into the death of Donald Dunphy. Don Dunphy was killed at his home by a Royal Newfoundland Constabulary officer who says Dunphy aimed a loaded rifle at him. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Daly)
