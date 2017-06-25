Featured
Police operation unfolds in Moncton following report of gunshots
New Brunswick RCMP officers attend a section of High Street in Moncton after receiving a report of gunshots being heard.
The Canadian Press
Published Sunday, June 25, 2017 3:14PM ADT
Last Updated Sunday, June 25, 2017 5:48PM ADT
MONCTON, N.B. -- Police in New Brunswick have arrested two people in connection with a shooting incident in downtown Moncton on Sunday.
Sgt. Andre Pepin of the Codiac RCMP said a 25-year-old man and a 26-year-old woman are in custody following an hours-long police operation.
The pair were arrested at an apartment building Sunday afternoon, Pepin said.
"We still have members at the apartment and at the scene of the shooting," Pepin said Sunday afternoon. "We'll be there for a few more hours as the investigation continues."
Officers were sent to respond to a report of shots fired Sunday morning, said Pepin, and an emergency response team arrived on the scene.
Part of one street was blocked off while police secured the area, he said.
The RCMP advised people to steer clear of the area, Pepin said, and residents were at one point asked to leave their homes.
Pepin said there was no immediate danger to the public as the situation unfolded Sunday.
No charges have been laid as the investigation continues, he said.
