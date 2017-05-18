Featured
Police probe motorcycle accidents that killed one man, seriously injured another
The RCMP are investigating a fatal collision on Rocky Lake Drive in Bedford, N.S.
THE CANADIAN PRESS
Published Thursday, May 18, 2017 8:05AM ADT
HALIFAX -- Police in Halifax say one man was killed and another seriously injured in separate motorcycle accidents in the same suburb.
They say a 42-year-old man died at about 10 a.m. Wednesday when his motorcycle collided with a pickup truck on Rocky Lake Drive in Waverley.
The driver of the truck was not injured.
Hours later, police say a 20-year-old man apparently lost control of his motorcycle, drove off the road and hit a tree in Waverley.
He was taken to hospital with serious injuries, while an RCMP traffic analyst was brought into examine the scene.
Police are investigating the causes of both accidents.
