

THE CANADIAN PRESS





HALIFAX -- Police in Halifax say one man was killed and another seriously injured in separate motorcycle accidents in the same suburb.

They say a 42-year-old man died at about 10 a.m. Wednesday when his motorcycle collided with a pickup truck on Rocky Lake Drive in Waverley.

The driver of the truck was not injured.

Hours later, police say a 20-year-old man apparently lost control of his motorcycle, drove off the road and hit a tree in Waverley.

He was taken to hospital with serious injuries, while an RCMP traffic analyst was brought into examine the scene.

Police are investigating the causes of both accidents.