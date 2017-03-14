

The RCMP confirm several people called 911 about a man trying to flag down cars on a highway near Sydney before he was struck and killed Saturday evening.

Police responded to the collision on Highway 125, near Exit 8, in Mira Road, N.S. around 9:30 p.m.

Police say the 54-year-old man was on the highway when he was struck by a passing vehicle that failed to stop. He was taken to the Cape Breton Regional Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

“Basically the gentleman was out on the road. We had several witnesses just prior to the accident that are giving descriptions of him being on that highway for a period of time, not an extensive period of time,” said RCMP Cpl. Glynis Thomas.

“We had people that called 911 to advise he was there and police had gone out, were in the process of going out to look for him, but unfortunately prior to being able to get out there and do anything with him, he was struck.”

The man’s identity has not been released.

“Not a good road to be crossing on,” said Thomas “It's a 100 km/h road. People driving would certainly not be expecting to have someone crossing the highway there.”

Police say it’s possible the person who was driving the vehicle didn’t realize who, or what, they hit as the stretch of highway is long and dark.

They are now searching for the driver of the vehicle, described as a grey Volkswagen.

“The vehicle would have damage down the passenger side, the mirror missing, and other parts missing off of it,” said Thomas. “It’s something people can be looking for.”

Police are asking the driver, or anyone with information about the incident, to come forward.

The westbound section of highway between exits 7 and 8 was temporarily shut down Saturday evening. It reopened to traffic Sunday morning.

