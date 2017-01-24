

CTV Atlantic





Codiac Regional RCMP have released photos of a man suspected of committing an armed robbery at the CIBC bank on Mountain Rd. in Moncton on Jan. 23, 2017.

Police say the man entered the CIBC at the corner of Mountain Rd. and Walsh St. around 11:30 a.m. and was seen fleeing the bank on foot around 11:40 a.m.

The man is described as white, between 25 and 30 years old, approximately 6’0” tall with a medium build. He had a reddish coloured beard. He was wearing a red winter coat, black and white gloves, and a dark coloured baseball cap with a red, grey and white striped toque pulled over the cap.

Anyone with information is asked to contact St. Stephen RCMP or Crime Stoppers.