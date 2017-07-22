

Police say alcohol was a factor in a serious highway collision at Grand Lake, Nova Scotia.

Late Friday night, a pick-up truck and a car collided head on, sending three people to hospital, one with serious injuries. On Saturday morning, debris from the vehicles and the gloves of paramedics could still be seen on the side of Highway 2 at Grand Lake.

Accident reconstructionists were at the scene of the collision all night, measuring evidence like the thickness and length of skid marks to determine how fast the vehicle was going when the brakes were applied.

Neighbours say this is a tricky corner, with a cliff face and curve interfering with sightlines.

"They do cut the corner there, they sort of, instead of swinging out, they take the corner tight, racing around the corner there," says nearby resident Brian Guest.

The man driving the compact car was in his mid-thirties. The truck had two people on board, one of whom suffered serious injuries.

Halifax District RCMP say alcohol was a factor in the collision. The head of MADD Canada for the Atlantic Region is concerned.

"It's just devastating to hear that this is still happening on a daily basis, that in the summertime we see an increase, on the weekend, of course," says Annisa Aldridge of MADD Canada.

Impaired driving statistics for the second quarter of this year in Nova Scotia show 196 charges of alcohol impaired driving, 16 charges for drug impaired driving, and 35 refusals to be tested, totaling 247 charges.

With files from CTV Atlantic's Ron Shaw.