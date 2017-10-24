Featured
Police say dead woman in Alberta hotel room a homicide and related to man's death
Alberta's Lake Louise and the Fairmont Chateau Lake Louise can be seen on Dec. 3, 2008. Mounties say a woman found dead in a luxury hotel in a Rocky Mountain resort town was the victim of a homicide. (THE CANADIAN PRESS / Jonathan Hayward)
THE CANADIAN PRESS
Published Tuesday, October 24, 2017 9:01PM ADT
LAKE LOUISE, Alta. -- Mounties say a woman found dead in a luxury hotel in a Rocky Mountain resort town was the victim of a homicide.
RCMP say they were asked Sunday to conduct a welfare check on the occupant of a room at the Fairmont Chateau Lake Louise.
Police say a woman was dead inside the room.
They say the woman's death is related to the death of a 52-year-old man whose body was found the same day in a vehicle in British Columbia just west of Lake Louise.
Police say they aren't looking for any suspects in the two deaths.