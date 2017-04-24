Featured
Police say phone scam defrauded P.E.I. woman of thousands of dollars
THE CANADIAN PRESS
Published Monday, April 24, 2017 7:41AM ADT
CHARLOTTETOWN -- Police are warning people about a phone scam that defrauded a P.E.I. woman of about $25,000.
They say a woman complained that she received a call from someone claiming to be a bank official who was working with the RCMP investigating a large internal bank fraud.
The woman told police she was asked to send $900 via Western Union to an address and that her money would be returned.
She says she was also instructed to buy 320 iTunes cards along with the codes, which the caller validated for the dollar amount.
Police say the woman did not comply with the last instruction -- to withdraw about $100,000 and wait for further instructions.
They are continuing to investigate.
