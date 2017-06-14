

CTV Atlantic





Halifax Regional Police have determined a suspicious package found in Bayers Lake is not a threat to the public.

Police responded to Miller Waste Systems on Horseshoe Lake Drive around 9:25 a.m. Wednesday after a staff member found the package.

The business was evacuated as a precaution and Susie Lake Crescent was closed to traffic at Chain Lake Drive for about two hours while police investigated.

Officers with the explosive disposal unit responded to the scene and blew up the package. They have determined there was no threat.

The business and streets have reopened.