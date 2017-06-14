Featured
Police say suspicious package in Bayers Lake not a threat
CTV Atlantic
Published Wednesday, June 14, 2017 10:52AM ADT
Last Updated Wednesday, June 14, 2017 12:42PM ADT
Halifax Regional Police have determined a suspicious package found in Bayers Lake is not a threat to the public.
Police responded to Miller Waste Systems on Horseshoe Lake Drive around 9:25 a.m. Wednesday after a staff member found the package.
The business was evacuated as a precaution and Susie Lake Crescent was closed to traffic at Chain Lake Drive for about two hours while police investigated.
Officers with the explosive disposal unit responded to the scene and blew up the package. They have determined there was no threat.
The business and streets have reopened.
MOST WATCHED
More stories from Atlantic
- Body of missing swimmer recovered from Dartmouth lake
- Police say suspicious package in Bayers Lake not a threat
- Bridgewater police chief's sexual assault, exploitation case adjourned
- Four men charged in Halifax home invasion that left man injured
- Historic Saint John lighthouse destroyed by overnight fire