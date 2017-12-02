

CTV Atlantic





Police are seeking a 23-year-old man after he allegedly attempted to rob a residence in Dartmouth.

Officers responded to the 911 call of the suspect threatening another man with a sensory irritant in the 100 block of Wyse Road at 11:13 p.m. Friday.

According to police, the suspect didn’t obtain anything from the scene and the victim wasn’t injured.

Police say the suspect fled on foot when they arrived in the area.

Officers say the suspect is currently “arrestable” for the incident and their investigation is continuing.