Halifax Regional Police are turning to the public to help find a 23-year-old man from Dartmouth who hasn’t been heard from in over a month.

Police say Brian Anthony Waldron hasn’t been seen since Aug. 7, and was reported missing on Sept. 2.

Officers do not believe Waldron has been met with foul play, but they are concerned for his well-being.

Waldron is described as a five-foot-10 white man with a broad build, green eyes and dark hair. Police say he usually has facial hair and sometimes a beard. He also wears glasses.

Anyone with information on Waldorn’s whereabouts is asked to contact Halifax Regional Police or Crime Stoppers.