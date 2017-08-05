

CTV Atlantic





Police are investigating a hit-and-run after a 21-year-old man was struck by a truck while crossing the street in North Kentville, N.S.

Officers responded to the call at the intersection of Lanzy Road and Highway 359 at 10:15 p.m., Thursday evening.

The victim was taken to Valley Regional hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police are now seeking the driver of a new model red, two door truck that could possibly be a Dodge Ram with orange lights on the cab and mirrors.

RCMP say the vehicle was last seen driving east on Lanzy Road at high speed.

Police are asking anyone with information about the incident to contact RCMP or Crime Stoppers.