Police are investigating after a woman was struck by a vehicle in a marked crosswalk in Lower Sackville, N.S., Thursday morning.

Halifax District RCMP say a 27-year-old woman was crossing Sackville Drive just after 7 a.m. when she was struck.

Police say the woman fell to the ground and the vehicle stopped, but then fled the scene without checking on the victim.

The woman managed to walk home and then attend the Cobequid Community Health Centre, where she was treated for minor injuries.

Police are looking to speak with the driver of a small silver car in relation to the incident. The driver is described as being a white female with blondish/brown hair.

The vehicle was last seen turning left onto Sackville Drive from Beaverbank Road.

Anyone with information on the hit and run is asked to contact Nova Scotia RCMP or Crime Stoppers.