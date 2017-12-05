

CTV Atlantic





Police are turning to the public to help find a man who robbed a grocery store in Halifax last month.

Halifax Regional Police say officers were called to a report of robbery at TJ’s Grocery on Main Avenue on Nov. 11 around 7:15 p.m.

Store employees told officers the man entered the building armed with a knife and demanding cash and cigarettes.

Police say the man was wearing a black mask and immediately approached the counter.

The suspect fled the scene on foot after receiving a quantity of cigarettes and cash, according to police.

There were no injuries and officers have been unable to locate the man.

The suspect is described as a white man standing between 5’9” and 6’ tall. Police say he was wearing a grey sweater with grey hood and a black vest overtop and jeans.

Police say he was also carrying an over-the-shoulder duffle bag.

Anyone with information on the robbery or suspect is asked to contact Halifax Regional Police or Crime Stoppers.