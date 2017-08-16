

CTV Atlantic





Police are turning to the public to help identify a man who robbed a bank in Moncton on Tuesday.

Codiac RCMP say the robbery happened at the Advance Savings Credit Union on St. George Street around 2:30 p.m.

Police say a man wearing a black motorcycle helmet with a clear visor walked into the bank and demanded cash from the teller.

He left the bank on foot with an undisclosed amount of cash, according to police.

There were no injuries.

The suspect is described as a white man of average height with an average build. He was wearing a black windbreaker jacket, black track pants with three white stripes on the lower part of the pants below the knee, grey sneakers and was carrying a black gym bag.

Anyone with information on the suspect or the robbery is asked to contact Codiac RCMP or Crime Stoppers.