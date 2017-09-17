Featured
Police seek help identifying robbery suspect in Dartmouth
CTV Atlantic
Published Sunday, September 17, 2017 2:32PM ADT
Halifax police are asking for the public’s help identifying a suspect who allegedly robbed a Dartmouth drugstore and indicated he had a weapon on him Friday afternoon.
Officers say a man entered the Lawtons Drugstore on Primrose Street in Dartmouth, N.S., at 3:20 p.m., demanding medication and claiming to have a weapon.
Witnesses didn’t see a weapon and no one was injured.
Police believe he left the scene on foot.
The suspect is described as a white male, between five-foot-five and five-foot-seven. He was wearing a dark hooded shirt, khaki pants, a black hat and carrying a backpack.
Halifax Regional Police are asking anyone with information on the incident to contact HRP or Crime Stoppers.
An investigation is ongoing.