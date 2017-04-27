

CTV Atlantic





Halifax Regional Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 40-year-old Bedford man.

Troy Richter was last seen walking in the area of Rocky Lake Drive in Bedford around 4:30 p.m. Sunday.

He was reported missing Tuesday.

Police say there is no information to suggest Richter has met with foul play, but they are concerned for his well-being.

Richter is described as roughly five-foot-seven inches tall with a medium build. He has chin-length brown hair and hazel eyes. A clothing description isn’t available.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact police.