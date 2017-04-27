Featured
Police seek help in locating 40-year-old Bedford man
Troy Richter was last seen walking in the area of Rocky Lake Drive in Bedford around 4:30 p.m. Sunday. (Halifax Regional Police)
CTV Atlantic
Published Thursday, April 27, 2017 12:57PM ADT
Halifax Regional Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 40-year-old Bedford man.
Troy Richter was last seen walking in the area of Rocky Lake Drive in Bedford around 4:30 p.m. Sunday.
He was reported missing Tuesday.
Police say there is no information to suggest Richter has met with foul play, but they are concerned for his well-being.
Richter is described as roughly five-foot-seven inches tall with a medium build. He has chin-length brown hair and hazel eyes. A clothing description isn’t available.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact police.
