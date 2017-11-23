

CTV Atlantic





The RCMP are asking for the public’s help in finding a 21-year-old Nova Scotia man who was supposed to be moving to Moncton.

Police say Nicholas Croft was reported missing on Nov. 23 by his family after not being heard from for several days.

His family and police are concerned for his well-being.

Croft is described as a five-foot-six white man, weighing approximately 135 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information on Nicholas Croft’s whereabouts is asked to contact RCMP or Crime Stoppers.