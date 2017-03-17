

Halifax Regional Police say they continue to investigate the murder of Kevin Farren, who was found dead inside a Dartmouth home five years ago.

Police responded to 56 Havenbrook Hill in the Portland Hills neighbourhood before 2:30 a.m. on March 9, 2012.

The body of 61-year-old Farren was found inside the home. Police say the Waverley, N.S. man worked as an accountant for the homeowner.

His death was ruled a homicide.

Farren’s murder is part of the Nova Scotia Department of Justice Rewards for Major Unsolved Crimes Program, which offers up to $150,000 information that leads to an arrest and conviction in certain cases.

Anyone with information about his death is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.