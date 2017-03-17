Featured
Police seek help in solving 2012 murder of man in Dartmouth
Police responded to 56 Havenbrook Hill in the Portland Hills subdivision on March 9, 2012. Officers found the body of 61-year-old Kevin Farren at the home. (Halifax Regional Police)
Published Friday, March 17, 2017 3:24PM ADT
Halifax Regional Police say they continue to investigate the murder of Kevin Farren, who was found dead inside a Dartmouth home five years ago.
Police responded to 56 Havenbrook Hill in the Portland Hills neighbourhood before 2:30 a.m. on March 9, 2012.
The body of 61-year-old Farren was found inside the home. Police say the Waverley, N.S. man worked as an accountant for the homeowner.
His death was ruled a homicide.
Farren’s murder is part of the Nova Scotia Department of Justice Rewards for Major Unsolved Crimes Program, which offers up to $150,000 information that leads to an arrest and conviction in certain cases.
Anyone with information about his death is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.
