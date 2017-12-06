

CTV Atlantic





The Nova Scotia RCMP is turning to the public to help find a 19-year-old Hants County man who was last seen in October.

Police say Anthony Corradini hasn’t been seen since leaving a Mount Denson, N.S., home on Oct. 29.

His family is concerned for his well-being.

Corradini is described as a white five-foot-nine, 140-pound man with a medium build, short hair and green eyes.

Anyone with information on Anthony Corradini’s whereabouts is asked to contact Kings District RCMP or Crime Stoppers.