Police seek help locating N.S. man last seen in October
Police say 19-year-old Anthony Corradini hasn't been seen since Oct. 29, 2017. (Nova Scotia RCMP)
CTV Atlantic
Published Wednesday, December 6, 2017 10:18PM AST
Last Updated Wednesday, December 6, 2017 10:24PM AST
The Nova Scotia RCMP is turning to the public to help find a 19-year-old Hants County man who was last seen in October.
Police say Anthony Corradini hasn’t been seen since leaving a Mount Denson, N.S., home on Oct. 29.
His family is concerned for his well-being.
Corradini is described as a white five-foot-nine, 140-pound man with a medium build, short hair and green eyes.
Anyone with information on Anthony Corradini’s whereabouts is asked to contact Kings District RCMP or Crime Stoppers.