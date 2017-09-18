

CTV Atlantic





Police are turning to the public to help find a man who allegedly left his vehicle and assaulted a pedestrian in downtown Halifax last month.

Halifax Regional Police say the incident happened on Aug. 26 around 3 a.m. at the corner of Barrington and Blowers streets.

The victim told officers he and a woman were walking through an intersection when they saw a vehicle that may hit them.

"They stopped and yelled at the male driver, who exited the vehicle and confronted them,” police said in a statement.

The victim claims the driver assaulted him, then got back into his car and left the area.

The man was not seriously injured. A description of the vehicle or the suspect was not provided.

Officers are looking to speak with anyone who may have witnessed the incident. They're asked to contact Halifax Regional Police or Crime Stoppers.