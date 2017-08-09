

CTV Atlantic





Police are turning to the public to help find a man believed to be connected to the theft of a vehicle and a suspected arson.

Campbellton RCMP say a white Toyota Tacoma with a Quebec licence plate was found destroyed by fire in Dalhousie Junction around 8:30 a.m. Thursday.

Police say the vehicle, which was reported stolen in Pointe-à-la-Croix, Que., was found on NB Power property on Blair Malcolm Road. It was reported stolen 90 minutes earlier.

Officers have determined that the vehicle was seen around 8 a.m. on Chemin Drapeau in Balmoral.

RCMP are looking for a man in his early 20s who was seen fleeing from the burning vehicle towards the cement plant on Blair Malcolm Road

He was also spotted around Leblanc Street, Degroot Road and Mallet Street.

Police say he is a five-foot-seven man with short hair, and was seen wearing a blue shirt.

Anyone with information on the theft or the suspect is asked to contact Campbellton RCMP or Crime Stoppers.