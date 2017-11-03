Featured
Police seek man suspected of starting fire in Halifax Superstore
Police are looking for this man in connection with a suspect arson at the Superstore on Joseph Howe Drive on Friday, Oct. 27, 2017. (Halifax Regional Police)
CTV Atlantic
Published Friday, November 3, 2017 4:54PM ADT
Police have released photos of a man suspected of starting a fire in the toilet paper aisle of a Halifax grocery store last week.
Halifax Regional Police say they were called to the Superstore on Joseph Howe Drive just after 6 p.m. on Oct. 27.
Fire crews were able to extinguish the fire within minutes using pressurized water cans, as well as a small portable fire extinguisher with a manual pump.
Police say the fire did not extend to other aisles.
The fire was deemed an arson shortly afterwards.
Officers are now looking for a white man in his late 40s or 50s with grey hair and a goatee.
At the time of the incident, police say the suspect was wearing eyeglasses with thick rims, a blue puffy-style, waist-length coat, jeans and a blue ball cap.
Anyone with information on the fire or the suspect is asked to contact Halifax Regional Police or Crime Stoppers.