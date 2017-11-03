

CTV Atlantic





Police have released photos of a man suspected of starting a fire in the toilet paper aisle of a Halifax grocery store last week.

Halifax Regional Police say they were called to the Superstore on Joseph Howe Drive just after 6 p.m. on Oct. 27.

Fire crews were able to extinguish the fire within minutes using pressurized water cans, as well as a small portable fire extinguisher with a manual pump.

Police say the fire did not extend to other aisles.

The fire was deemed an arson shortly afterwards.

Officers are now looking for a white man in his late 40s or 50s with grey hair and a goatee.

At the time of the incident, police say the suspect was wearing eyeglasses with thick rims, a blue puffy-style, waist-length coat, jeans and a blue ball cap.

Anyone with information on the fire or the suspect is asked to contact Halifax Regional Police or Crime Stoppers.