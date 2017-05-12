Featured
Police seek man who asked to take teenage girl’s picture in Halifax
Published Friday, May 12, 2017 4:52PM ADT
Police are investigating after a man approached a teenage girl in Halifax Friday afternoon and asked to take her photograph.
Halifax Regional Police say around 12:15 p.m., the man approached the teenager, who was with a group of girls and their teacher out running in the 5700 block of Cogswell Street.
After declining the suspect’s offer, he left the area in a SUV driving north on Robie Street.
Police say the girl reported the incident to school authorities, who contacted police.
Officers are looking for a 45 to 50-year-old unshaven man with glasses. At the time of the incident, he was wearing a wearing a grey shirt and brown camouflage-style pants with white paint splattered on them.
The vehicle is described as a black Chevrolet SUV.
Anyone with information on the man or the incident is asked to contact Halifax Regional Police or Crime Stoppers.
