

CTV Atlantic





Police are investigating after a man approached a teenage girl in Halifax Friday afternoon and asked to take her photograph.

Halifax Regional Police say around 12:15 p.m., the man approached the teenager, who was with a group of girls and their teacher out running in the 5700 block of Cogswell Street.

After declining the suspect’s offer, he left the area in a SUV driving north on Robie Street.

Police say the girl reported the incident to school authorities, who contacted police.

Officers are looking for a 45 to 50-year-old unshaven man with glasses. At the time of the incident, he was wearing a wearing a grey shirt and brown camouflage-style pants with white paint splattered on them.

The vehicle is described as a black Chevrolet SUV.

Anyone with information on the man or the incident is asked to contact Halifax Regional Police or Crime Stoppers.