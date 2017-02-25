

CTV Atlantic





Pictou County RCMP are looking for a man who fled from police and dragged an officer with his vehicle early Saturday morning.

Police say the incident happened just after 1 a.m. on Highway 4 near Hamilton Road in Alma, N.S., about 15 minutes from New Glasgow.

Police say the driver stopped at the checkpoint and engaged in a brief conversation with an officer before abruptly accelerating, catching the officer’s shoulder and arm and dragging him approximately 50 feet.

The officer was able to free himself from the vehicle, which continued to speed off eastbound on the Highway 4.

The RCMP officer was treated for minor, non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspect is described as a white man in his early 20s, standing about 5’10” to 6’ with a medium build and brown hair.

The vehicle is described as a medium blue, late 90s or early 2000s Chevrolet or Pontiac two-door with a loud exhaust.

Anyone with information on the incident or the suspect is asked to contact Pictou County RCMP or Crime Stoppers.