Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing Dartmouth woman who requires treatment for a medical condition.

Amber Lindsey McDougall was last seen in the area of Robie and Summer streets in Halifax the afternoon of March 8. The 28-year-old woman was reported missing to police on March 21.

Police say there is no information to suggest McDougall has met with foul play, but they are concerned for her well-being, especially since she has a medical condition for which she receives treatment. Police say he has been without the treatment since she was last seen.

Lindsey is described as a white woman with long, brown hair. She is roughly five-foot-five inches tall and weighs 168 pounds.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact police.