Published Sunday, August 6, 2017 1:45PM ADT
Police are seeking the public’s help in finding 29-year-old Joshua Maxwell Slauenwhite from Lunenburg, N.S.
Slauenwhite was last seen at home in Farmington at 4 p.m., Friday.
He is described as a six-foot-four white male with a heavy build, short dark hair and a trimmed beard. He has multiple tattoos, one on his hand that says “Love & Hate” and one with “Yoshi” on his right forearm. He also has a tattoo of a feather on his leg.
Slauenwhite was last seen wearing shorts or sweat pants and a dark shirt.
Police say he does not have access to a motor vehicle.
Officers are asking anyone with information about Slauenwhite’s whereabouts to contact Lunenburg RCMP or Crime Stoppers.