

CTV Atlantic





Police are seeking the public’s help in finding 29-year-old Joshua Maxwell Slauenwhite from Lunenburg, N.S.

Slauenwhite was last seen at home in Farmington at 4 p.m., Friday.

He is described as a six-foot-four white male with a heavy build, short dark hair and a trimmed beard. He has multiple tattoos, one on his hand that says “Love & Hate” and one with “Yoshi” on his right forearm. He also has a tattoo of a feather on his leg.

Slauenwhite was last seen wearing shorts or sweat pants and a dark shirt.

Police say he does not have access to a motor vehicle.

Officers are asking anyone with information about Slauenwhite’s whereabouts to contact Lunenburg RCMP or Crime Stoppers.