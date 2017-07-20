

CTV Atlantic





Police are turning to the public to help find a missing Middle Musquodoboit, N.S., man.

RCMP say 55-year-old Garnet Holman was last seen in Halifax Wednesday afternoon.

Holman is described as a five-foot-seven, 150-pound man with brown hair and blue eyes.

Police say he was not operating a vehicle before he disappeared.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Garnet Holman is asked to contact Halifax District RCMP or Crime Stoppers.