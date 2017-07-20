Featured
Police seek missing Middle Musquodoboit man last seen in Halifax
Police are asking for the public's help in finding 55-year-old Garnet Holman. (Nova Scotia RCMP)
CTV Atlantic
Published Thursday, July 20, 2017 2:49PM ADT
Police are turning to the public to help find a missing Middle Musquodoboit, N.S., man.
RCMP say 55-year-old Garnet Holman was last seen in Halifax Wednesday afternoon.
Holman is described as a five-foot-seven, 150-pound man with brown hair and blue eyes.
Police say he was not operating a vehicle before he disappeared.
Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Garnet Holman is asked to contact Halifax District RCMP or Crime Stoppers.
MOST WATCHED
More stories from Atlantic
- N.S. RCMP investigating after drone interferes with crash scene
- Eighth North Atlantic right whale found dead in Gulf of St. Lawrence
- N.B. seeks champions to help campaign against intimate partner violence
- Missing N.S. kayaker's family releases photos taken before he disappeared
- RCMP suspend search for missing Liverpool man
weather Change cityView forecast here
Advertisement
Advertisement
Editor's Picks
Most Popular Stories
- 1
- 2
- 3
- 4
- 5
- 6
- 7
- 8
- 9
- 10