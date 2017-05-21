Featured
Police seek public’s help in locating missing Kings County woman
CTV Atlantic
Published Sunday, May 21, 2017 2:11PM ADT
Nova Scoita RCMP are turning to the public to help find a 65-year-old Kings County woman who hasn’t been seen since early Sunday morning.
Police say Judith Medicraft of Greenwood, N.S., was last seen at the Valley Regional Hospital at 2:50 a.m.
Medicraft is described as 5’2” with a slight build, grey hair and a fair complexion. She was last seen wearing a white nightgown and a red housecoat.
Anyone with information on Medicraft’s whereabouts is asked to contact Wolfville RCMP or Crime Stoppers.
