Nova Scoita RCMP are turning to the public to help find a 65-year-old Kings County woman who hasn’t been seen since early Sunday morning.

Police say Judith Medicraft of Greenwood, N.S., was last seen at the Valley Regional Hospital at 2:50 a.m.

Medicraft is described as 5’2” with a slight build, grey hair and a fair complexion. She was last seen wearing a white nightgown and a red housecoat.

Anyone with information on Medicraft’s whereabouts is asked to contact Wolfville RCMP or Crime Stoppers.