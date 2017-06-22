

CTV Atlantic





Halifax Regional Police are appealing to the public to help solve a homicide that happened in Dartmouth earlier in June.

Chelsie Probert was rushed to hospital around 10 p.m. on June 6 after police received a call about a woman in distress on a walking path near Farrell Street and Albro Lake Road.

The 18-year-old woman later died of her injuries. Her death was ruled a homicide following an autopsy.

Police are looking to speak to anyone who may have been on the pathway or in the surrounding area between 9 and 10 p.m.

Anyone who was in the area during that time is asked to contact Halifax Regional Police or Crime Stoppers.