Police seek public’s help locating stolen vehicle in Truro
(Photo: Nova Scotia RCMP)
CTV Atlantic
Published Sunday, September 3, 2017 11:24AM ADT
Police received a report of a stolen vehicle that was parked in front of the Vantage Motors Volkswagen dealership on Meadow Drive in Truro, Saturday.
Officers say the white 2014 Honda Civic SI with a Nova Scotia licence plate was stolen between the hours of 11 p.m., and 5 p.m., Friday night or early Saturday morning.
Police urge anyone with information about the incident to contact Nova Scotia RCMP or Crime Stoppers.
An investigation is ongoing.