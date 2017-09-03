

CTV Atlantic





Police received a report of a stolen vehicle that was parked in front of the Vantage Motors Volkswagen dealership on Meadow Drive in Truro, Saturday.

Officers say the white 2014 Honda Civic SI with a Nova Scotia licence plate was stolen between the hours of 11 p.m., and 5 p.m., Friday night or early Saturday morning.

Police urge anyone with information about the incident to contact Nova Scotia RCMP or Crime Stoppers.

An investigation is ongoing.