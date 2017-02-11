

Police are looking for a man who robbed a Halifax gas station early Saturday morning.

Halifax Regional Police say the incident happened around 2 a.m. at the Shell gas station on Robie Street.

The suspect entered the building and demanded cash, then fled the area on foot.

There were no injuries.

Officers are looking for a white man in his early 30s with scruffy facial hair and a few missing teeth. Police say he was wearing a dark jacket and navy tuque during the robbery.

Anyone with information on the suspect or the incident is asked to contact Halifax Regional Police or Crime Stoppers.