Police seek suspect after gas station robbed in Halifax
CTV Atlantic
Published Saturday, February 11, 2017 11:48AM AST
Police are looking for a man who robbed a Halifax gas station early Saturday morning.
Halifax Regional Police say the incident happened around 2 a.m. at the Shell gas station on Robie Street.
The suspect entered the building and demanded cash, then fled the area on foot.
There were no injuries.
Officers are looking for a white man in his early 30s with scruffy facial hair and a few missing teeth. Police say he was wearing a dark jacket and navy tuque during the robbery.
Anyone with information on the suspect or the incident is asked to contact Halifax Regional Police or Crime Stoppers.
