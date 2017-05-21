

CTV Atlantic





Police are looking for a man who unsuccessfully tried to steal money from another man in Halifax Saturday night.

Halifax Regional Police say the incident happened on Lucknow Street around 8:55 p.m., shortly after the victim took money out of a bank on Spring Garden Road.

Police say while the victim was walking back to his residence, a man grabbed his arm from behind and demanded his wallet.

After the suspect hesitated, the victim threatened him with a knife. Police say a brief altercation occurred, which resulted in the victim being thrown to the ground and the knife to fall out of the suspect’s hand.

The victim was able to pick up the knife and yell for help, which resulted in the suspect fleeing the area on foot.

No items were stolen from the 18-year-old man.

Police are looking for a 5’10” white man with a long and clean-shaven face. He was wearing a grey hooded sweater at the time of the incident.

Anyone with information on the altercation or suspect is asked to contact Halifax Regional Police or Crime Stoppers.