Police seek suspect after man stabbed in Halifax
CTV Atlantic
Published Friday, June 9, 2017 8:58AM ADT
Police are looking for a suspect after a man was stabbed in Halifax Thursday evening.
Halifax Regional Police responded to the 2100 block of Barrington Street around 11:35 p.m.
When officers arrived on scene, they found a 21-year-old man suffering from stab wounds to his upper body. The man was taken to hospital with serious injuries.
Police are still trying to locate the suspect, who fled the scene on foot.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police.
